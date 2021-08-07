Donald R. Jr. Wilson Sells 60,000 Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of APTO stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $253.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTO. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 193,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 13,669 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 17.8% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 109,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.