Donald R. Jr. Wilson Sells 60,000 Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of APTO stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $253.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57.
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 193,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 13,669 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 17.8% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 109,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
