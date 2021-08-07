Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%.

OTCMKTS DIIBF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.73. 5,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,984. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Dorel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Dorel Industries from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products, juvenile products, and bicycles worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stool, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture products.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.