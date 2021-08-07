DPRating 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $47,935.00 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. DPRating has a market cap of $898,862.17 and $47,935.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DPRating coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DPRating has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00055525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00015603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.75 or 0.00862606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00099944 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00041042 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

DPRating (RATING) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars.

