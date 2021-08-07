Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) PT Raised to C$18.00 at TD Securities

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DREUF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.09.

Shares of DREUF opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

