Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%.

Shares of DBX stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,827,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,475,048. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.14. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $131,953.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $244,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,802 in the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

