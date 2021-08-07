DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

Separately, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $15.99 on Thursday. DSP Group has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.39 million, a P/E ratio of -72.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.92.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, analysts expect that DSP Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in DSP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in DSP Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in DSP Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in DSP Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in DSP Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

