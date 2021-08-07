Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Duluth Holdings Inc. provides casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women. The company markets its products under trademarks, trade names and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Buck Naked, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt and Wild Boar Mocs. Duluth Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin. “

Shares of Duluth stock opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $472.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36. Duluth has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $20.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $133.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.87 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 16.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $145,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 3.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,402,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 41,407 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 55,788 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,993,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 17.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 44.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 52,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.27% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

