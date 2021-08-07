DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Director Luther C. Iv Kissam Acquires 5,000 Shares

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $76.07 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.28.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.