DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Gap Down to $42.18

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.18, but opened at $40.57. DXC Technology shares last traded at $39.86, with a volume of 8,489 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 115,502 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,573,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,736,000 after purchasing an additional 535,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 738,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 60,542 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

