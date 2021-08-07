Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.91% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%.

DVAX traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,843,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,655. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.22. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

