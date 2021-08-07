Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.67 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EGRX opened at $45.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.91. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $53.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

