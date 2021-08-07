easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.83% from the stock’s previous close.

EZJ has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital raised easyJet to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 880 ($11.50) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 946.89 ($12.37).

Get easyJet alerts:

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 850.40 ($11.11) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.85. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 905.74.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.