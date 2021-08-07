easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of easyJet to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. easyJet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

EJTTF stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

