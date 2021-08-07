easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of easyJet to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. easyJet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

EJTTF stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

