Eaton Vance Management Acquires Shares of 1,103 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after buying an additional 184,815 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 65,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

RDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.47.

RDY stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.74. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.92%. On average, analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

