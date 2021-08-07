Eaton Vance Management Buys New Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 28,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIP opened at $55.38 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $56.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 106.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.78.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 277.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on BIP. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.89.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

