Eaton Vance Management Makes New $63,000 Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $635,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $4,231,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,734 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

WYNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.63.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $98.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.08. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.