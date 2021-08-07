Eaton Vance Management Makes New $71,000 Investment in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 12.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,613,000 after buying an additional 467,677 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,717,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after buying an additional 97,054 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 13.6% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,232,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after buying an additional 147,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 111.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,069,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after buying an additional 563,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

NYSE TEN opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. Tenneco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.88.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

