Eaton Vance Management Makes New Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 57.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 292.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $86,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $64.77 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $66.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.12, a PEG ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.93.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $3,213,119.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,376 shares in the company, valued at $34,770,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.