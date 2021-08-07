Eaton Vance Management Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $76.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.29. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

