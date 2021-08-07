Eaton Vance Management Takes $60,000 Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 593 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth $49,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 592.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.82.

Natera stock opened at $117.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.16 and a twelve month high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $306,181.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,937.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $164,700.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 455,817 shares in the company, valued at $55,527,626.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,505 shares of company stock worth $25,508,609. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.