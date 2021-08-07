Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned 0.10% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 604.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EVN opened at $14.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.15. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

