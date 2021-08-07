EchoLink (EKO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One EchoLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, EchoLink has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $42,737.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00055757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015976 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.64 or 0.00869884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00100336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00040939 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

