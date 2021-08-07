Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares’ (NASDAQ:WAVE) Quiet Period Will Expire on August 10th

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares’ (NASDAQ:WAVE) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, August 10th. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares had issued 1,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of WAVE stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

