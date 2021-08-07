Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.800-$2.900 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.80-2.90 EPS.

EPC stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.18. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northern Trust Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

