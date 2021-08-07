Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $41.11, but opened at $44.28. Edgewell Personal Care shares last traded at $45.22, with a volume of 1,999 shares.

The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPC shares. Raymond James started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Northern Trust Capital Markets lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.18. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 1.00.

About Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

