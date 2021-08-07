Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

EDIT stock opened at $55.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.10. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.93.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth about $708,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth about $593,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 36.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 18.1% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

