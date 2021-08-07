Edward E. Olkkola Sells 100,000 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 831,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,083,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hyliion stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Hyliion by 81.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,197,000 after buying an additional 1,690,783 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyliion by 697.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 567,243 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth about $6,653,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Hyliion during the first quarter worth about $3,057,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hyliion during the first quarter worth about $2,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

HYLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

