Effect.AI (EFX) Market Cap Achieves $5.68 Million

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Effect.AI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $5.68 million and approximately $164,176.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Effect.AI has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00035079 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.44 or 0.00269049 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00031781 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00013968 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Effect.AI

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

