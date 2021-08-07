EJF Acquisition (NASDAQ:EJFA) Stock Price Up 0.5%

EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 22,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 1.17% of EJF Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

