electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. electroCore had a negative net margin of 527.89% and a negative return on equity of 83.12%. electroCore updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

ECOR traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.04. 25,833,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,905. electroCore has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 216,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,544. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Trevor J. Moody bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 373,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $199,688 in the last ninety days. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECOR has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of electroCore in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.93 price target on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

