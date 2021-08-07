Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91. Electromed has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Electromed had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Electromed will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electromed news, Director Stephen H. Craney bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 587,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,496,874.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Electromed by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 12,454 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Electromed by 27.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 79,120 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Electromed by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Electromed by 11.7% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 152,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 15,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Electromed by 55.1% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 95,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 33,877 shares during the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

