Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $170.00 at Robert W. Baird

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

EA opened at $136.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.53. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $833,572.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,940.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,137 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,524 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

