Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $177.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $164.00 to $177.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.82% from the stock’s current price.

EA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $136.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $833,572.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,940.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,137 shares of company stock worth $18,720,524. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

