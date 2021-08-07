Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.400-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.40 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.39 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.58 EPS.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $136.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,401,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,930. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Electronic Arts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.85.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $833,572.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,940.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,137 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,524 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

