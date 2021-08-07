Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Elekta AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EKTAY opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.88. Elekta AB has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $436.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.96 million. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Elekta AB will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

