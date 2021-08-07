Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $244.19.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $263.44. 2,155,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,724,994. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $252.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $270.65.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 122.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,283,621 shares of company stock worth $306,474,518 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

