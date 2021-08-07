ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZIL2. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.70 ($13.76) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €13.77 ($16.20).

ZIL2 traded up €0.29 ($0.34) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €14.14 ($16.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.00. ElringKlinger has a 52-week low of €5.15 ($6.06) and a 52-week high of €18.18 ($21.39).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

