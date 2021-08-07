Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires 26,916 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 842,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,916 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $18,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,778,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 33.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,212 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 297.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 823,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 394.7% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,049,000 after acquiring an additional 822,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.22.

Cinemark stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.63. 3,650,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,060,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The firm had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

