Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 168,835 DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 168,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,148,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.11% of DoubleVerify at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DV shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

Shares of DV traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $34.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 11.91. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.41.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). As a group, analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

