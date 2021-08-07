Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 47,520 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,520 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.54% of FormFactor worth $15,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FORM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,309,000. FMR LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,742,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,137,000 after buying an additional 718,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FormFactor by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,160,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,567,000 after buying an additional 480,369 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in FormFactor by 218.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 374,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,904,000 after buying an additional 257,068 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. CL King assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

FORM traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,090. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $314,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $520,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,481.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.