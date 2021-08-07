Emerald Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 320,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 194,301 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $18,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,965,000 after buying an additional 810,189 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 303,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after buying an additional 61,555 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 718.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,706,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,836,000 after buying an additional 1,498,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSCC. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 128.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.03. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $61.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.72.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 15.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $272,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,254.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $3,034,162.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,588 shares of company stock valued at $9,469,120 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

