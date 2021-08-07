Emerald Advisers LLC Has $17.22 Million Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,199 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.75% of Winnebago Industries worth $17,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 54.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on WGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.54.

Shares of WGO stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.40. 230,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,662. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.01. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.