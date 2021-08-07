Emerald Advisers LLC Has $18.57 Million Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 2.00% of EverQuote worth $18,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in EverQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Get EverQuote alerts:

NASDAQ EVER traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $24.00. 375,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,842. The stock has a market cap of $683.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.26. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In related news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 2,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $51,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 110,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 489,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,029,825.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,377 shares of company stock worth $1,362,258 in the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EverQuote Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER).

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.