Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases 4,381 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in DocuSign by 8.1% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 84,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,879 shares of company stock worth $36,508,825 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.

Shares of DOCU traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.63. 1,017,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955,183. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of -280.21, a PEG ratio of 104.54 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.71. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $310.51.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

