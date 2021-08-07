Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,050 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $19,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in South State during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,817,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of South State by 27.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,926,000 after purchasing an additional 571,417 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of South State by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 792,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,284,000 after acquiring an additional 164,591 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of South State by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 775,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,912,000 after acquiring an additional 143,086 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in South State by 9.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,586,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,559,000 after purchasing an additional 140,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get South State alerts:

Shares of South State stock traded up $2.67 on Friday, reaching $72.65. 406,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.06. South State Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

SSB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lowered their target price on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.84.

In other South State news, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $223,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

South State Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.