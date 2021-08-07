Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,238 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerald were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Emerald by 211.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,065,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerald by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,853,000 after buying an additional 78,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerald by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 20,247 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerald by 204.7% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 343,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 230,493 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerald by 19.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 268,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 43,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EEX opened at $4.41 on Friday. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.95.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

