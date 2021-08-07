Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on EBS. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE EBS traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.81. 403,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,054. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.08. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12-month low of $55.07 and a 12-month high of $136.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,389,000 after acquiring an additional 456,931 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 19.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 625,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,159,000 after acquiring an additional 46,960 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 59.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 412,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,309,000 after acquiring an additional 153,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 244,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

