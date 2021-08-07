Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.98 EPS

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $427.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.92 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.34 earnings per share.

Encore Capital Group stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $48.24. 273,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.50. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $49.74.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,047.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECPG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

