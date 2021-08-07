Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$8.25 price objective on the stock.

EDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.20.

Shares of EDR stock opened at C$6.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of C$4.00 and a 52 week high of C$9.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.46.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$43.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total value of C$77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,175.10. Also, Director Mario Szotlender sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.37, for a total transaction of C$36,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,426,832. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,800 shares of company stock worth $1,260,887.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

