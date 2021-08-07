Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.82%.

ERII stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.18. The company had a trading volume of 613,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,262. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.21. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

In other Energy Recovery news, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $3,659,640.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERII. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James downgraded Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.